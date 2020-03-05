Home

A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors
150 Bedford Road
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 8BH
01234 843222
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:30
Norse Road Crematorium
Bedford
Basil Turvey Notice
TURVEY Basil Passed away peacefully on
5th February 2020 aged 87 years.
Late of Kempston and
Houghton Conquest.
Dearly loved husband to the late Pamela and dear father to Graham
and daughter-in-law Gaynor.
Funeral service to take place at 11.30am on Monday 16th March 2020 at
Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford.
Donations if desired for Bedford Hospital Charity may be sent to
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Beds,
MK42 8BH. Tel: (01234) 843222.
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 5, 2020
