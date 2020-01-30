|
Beatrice Mary
Lippiard Passed away peacefully at the Airedale Nursing Home on the
10th January 2020 aged 90 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Ray Lippiard. Fondest memories of dear Auntie Mary from John, Sandra, Di-Di, Tony, Sandy, Johnny and all of her great nieces and nephews. She was a friend to many.
Funeral service takes place 2.30pm on Wednesday 12th February 2020 at Bedford Crematorium, Norse Road.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired for
Royal British Legion Bedford Branch Poppy Appeal may be given via www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals,
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford, MK41 7TE. Telephone 01234 359529
Published in Bedford Today on Jan. 30, 2020