Beatrice Mary Lippiard Mary's family would like to say a big thank you to everyone near and far who attended the funeral. Thanks also for the cards of sympathy. Special thanks must go to the Reverend James Reveley for the lovely service and to the Royal British Legion for all their help and attendance, it really was appreciated. Thanks to the wonderful staff at the Airedale Nursing Home for looking after Mary so well. Finally a big thanks to Neville Funerals, especially Adam who made this sad time easier to bear. Please accept this as the only acknowledgement.
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 20, 2020