Clarabut & Plumbe
11 Kingsway
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 9BJ
01234 354547
Ramsarran Bernadette Passed away peacefully on
31st July 2020 at home surrounded
by her loving family.
"Gone, but not forgotten."
Love you always, Daughter Debbie, Sons Andrew and Bobby, Niece Abigail. Grandchildren Jermaine, Remel, Tye, Taio. Great Grandchildren
Kamarl and Cody.
Rest In Peace.
Funeral service to be held on Wednesday 2nd September 2020 at The Holy Child and St Joseph's Catholic Church, Bedford at 10.45am followed by burial at Norse Road Cemetery, Bedford.
Family flowers only please.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to:
Clarabut & Plumbe Funeral Directors
6 Bedford Road, Kempston, Bedford, MK42 8AD
Tel: 01234 860038
Published in Bedford Today on Aug. 27, 2020
