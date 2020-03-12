Home

A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors
150 Bedford Road
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 8BH
01234 843222
Bernard Gamble

Bernard Gamble Notice
GAMBLE Bernard Robert Sadly passed away on
11th February 2020 aged 72 years.
Much loved husband to Jennifer,
father to Paul, father-in-law to Christina and dear grandad to Jack.
Funeral service to take place at 1.45pm on Friday 27th March 2020 at
Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford. Family flowers only please but donations if desired for Moggerhanger PCC (for St. John Evangelist Church) or
Greetham PCC (for St. Mary's Church) may be sent to A L & G Abbott Funeral
Directors, 150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Beds, MK42 8BH.
Tel: (01234) 843222 or via
www.abbott-funerals.co.uk
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 12, 2020
