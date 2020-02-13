|
|
|
Merrill Bernardine
'Sally'
Passed away peacefully on
Sunday 26th January 2020 at the
age of 88 years while in America.
Beloved wife of
Miroslaw 'Derek' Merrill (deceased),
loving mother of Garry,
grandmother to Sarah and Evan
and treasured sister and aunty.
The funeral service will be held on
Friday 21st February 2020 at 10:45am
at the Holy Child and Saint Joseph Catholic Church, 2 Brereton Road,
Bedford and afterwards at 12:30pm
at the Norse Road Cemetery for the interment of her ashes, where she will be reunited with her beloved husband.
Flowers can be taken to the church
and then onto the cemetery.
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 13, 2020