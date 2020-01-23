|
|
|
Beryl Horsley Peacefully at Bedford Charter House on 26th December 2019 aged 98 years. Loving wife to
Reg (deceased). Mother to
Sandra (deceased) and a much loved Aunt and Great Aunt.
Funeral service takes place at 12.15pm on Monday 3rd February 2020 at Bedford Crematorium, Norse Road.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to MS Therapy Centre
(Beds and Northants) can be sent via www.memorygiving.com
or placed in the donation box
provided at the service
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals, 48 Roff Avenue, Bedford, MK41 7TE
Tel no: 01234 359 529
Published in Bedford Today on Jan. 23, 2020