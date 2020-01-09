|
|
|
WHITMORE Beryl Shirley Sadly passed away on
9th December 2019, aged 82 years.
Dearly loved Mother of Glenn
and Mother-In-Law of Marie.
Treasured Nan to Gemma and
Great-Nan to Drew and Holly.
Many thanks to the staff at
Bedford South Wing Hospital
and all the staff involved in her care.
Funeral service to be held at
Norse Road Crematorium Chapel, Bedford on Thursday 16th January 2020 at 11.30am.
Flowers welcome or donations
if desired made payable to the
British Heart Foundation
may be sent c/o
Clarabut and Plumbe Funeral Directors
11 Kingsway
Bedford
MK42 8BJ
Tel: 01234 354547
Published in Bedford Today on Jan. 9, 2020