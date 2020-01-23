Home

Brian Brittle

Brian Brittle Notice
BRITTLE Brian Kenneth
of Harrold 02/06/35 - 26/12/19
Our loving dad and grandpa sadly passed away surrounded by his family.
Funeral service to be held
at 2.00pm on Monday
3rd February 2020 at St. Peter
and All Saints Church, Harrold.
Family flowers only please but
donations if desired for the
Multiple Sclerosis Society,
Northampton General Hospital
(Macmillan Euo Oncology) or
Harrold Medical Practice
may be sent to A L & G Abbott
Funeral Directors, 150 Bedford Road,
Kempston, Beds, MK42 8BH.
Tel: (01234) 843222.
Published in Bedford Today on Jan. 23, 2020
