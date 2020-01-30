|
IZZARD Brian Peter
"Brizz" of Clophill
On 14th January, 2020
peacefully at home, aged 77 years.
Beloved husband of Wendy,
much loved dad of Roger and Paul.
Funeral service takes place at 10.45am on Wednesday 12th February
at Bedford Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for the
Macmillan Nurses or
Sue Ryder St Johns Hospice may be made via the collection plate
at the Crematorium or
handed to the family.
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals, Shefford. Telephone 01462 813258.
Published in Bedford Today on Jan. 30, 2020