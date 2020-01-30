Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neville Funeral Service (Shefford)
24 Clifton Road
Shefford, Bedfordshire SG17 5AE
01462 813258
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Izzard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Izzard

Notice Condolences

Brian Izzard Notice
IZZARD Brian Peter
"Brizz" of Clophill
On 14th January, 2020
peacefully at home, aged 77 years.
Beloved husband of Wendy,
much loved dad of Roger and Paul.
Funeral service takes place at 10.45am on Wednesday 12th February
at Bedford Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for the
Macmillan Nurses or
Sue Ryder St Johns Hospice may be made via the collection plate
at the Crematorium or
handed to the family.
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals, Shefford. Telephone 01462 813258.
Published in Bedford Today on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neville Funeral Service (Shefford)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -