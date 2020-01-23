|
Marano Carmela
nee Mauriello
Sadly passed away on
7th January 2020 aged 98 years
Much loved Wife to Domenico (deceased)
Devoted Mother to Angela, Nunziatina, Lucia, Antonio and Annamaria.
Mother-in-law, Grandmother and Great Grandmother.
Greatly missed by all her
family and friends
Funeral service to be held on
Tuesday 28th January 2020 at
St Francesca Cabrini R.C. Church
at 10.30am followed by interment
at Norse Road Cemetery
IL 7 Gennaio all'eta'di 98 anni
Ha lasciato questa vita terrena la nostra cara Mamma
Lo annunciano con infinito dolore.
Devota moglie di Domenico (deceduto).
Amata Mamma di Angela, Nunziatina, Lucia, Antonio, Annamaria.
Dai Generi, Nuora, nipoti e pronipoti.
I funerali avranno luogo il
28 Gennaio 2020
nella chiesa di Santa Francesca Cabrini, Bedford Alle ore 10.30am
Seguira' sepoltura nel cimitero di Norse Road
Flowers welcome or donations
if desired made payable to
Cancer Research UK
may be sent c/o
Clarabut and Plumbe Funeral Directors
11 Kingsway
Bedford
MK42 9BJ
Tel: 01234 354547
