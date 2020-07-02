|
COLES Carol
23/11/1946 - 15/06/2020
Passed away peacefully aged 73 years. A much loved wife of Gordon, mum to Deborah and Tracey, mum-in-law to Darren and Jonny and loving nanny to Chloe, Taylor, Amy, Jake, Lennon, Jessica, Freya and Riley.
A private service will be held for close family, with family flowers only.
A memorial service to be held at a later date. Donations if desired for the British Heart Foundation may be sent by cheque to A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors, 150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Bedford, MK42 8BH.
Tel: (01234) 843222 or via
Love to Donate at
www.abbott-funerals.co.uk
Published in Bedford Today on July 2, 2020