A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors
150 Bedford Road
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 8BH
01234 843222
Carol Palmer

Carol Palmer Notice
PALMER Carol
(née Graves) of Kempston,
passed away at Bedford Hospital
on 18 December 2019, aged 72 years.
Loving wife to Don and
mother to Stephen and Stuart.
Sadly missed by family
and friends, but now at peace.
Funeral service to celebrate her life
will be held at the Church of the
Transfiguration, Kempston on
Friday 17 January 2020 at 2.30pm.
Black need not be worn.
Immediate family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, for the
Church of the Transfiguration
may be sent to
A.L. & G. Abbott Funeral Directors,
150, Bedford Road, Kempston, Beds.
MK42 8BH . Tel: (01234) 843222
or via www.abbott-funerals.co.uk
Published in Bedford Today on Jan. 9, 2020
