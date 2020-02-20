|
|
|
RINALDO Carol Anne Passed away peacefully, with her family
around her on 10th February 2020,
aged 76 years,
after fighting a brave battle.
Beloved Wife of Salvatore,
Treasured Mum to Suzanne and
Much Loved Nanny to Ethan.
Carol was also like a Mother to
Sister-in-Law Maria.
She will be forever in our hearts.
Funeral service to be held at
Norse Road Crematorium Chapel Bedford on Thursday 5th March 2020 at 12:15 pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired made payable to
Macmillan Cancer Support
may be sent c/o
Clarabut & Plumbe Funeral Directors
35 Chiltern Avenue
Putnoe
Bedford
MK41 9EQ
Tel: 01234 865872
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 20, 2020