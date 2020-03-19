Home

Cassandra
Patricia Anne Dore Peacefully after a long illness bravely fought Cassie was reunited with her beloved son Kye,
On the 8th March 2020
aged 32 years.
Cherished Daughter of Nick
and Cathy. Devoted sister to Farron, Ryanne and Jade. Much loved
Granddaughter, auntie, niece
and an amazing friend to many.
Funeral service will take
place at 2:30pm on
Tuesday 31 st March 2020
at Bedford Crematorium, Norse Road.
Can you please wear something
yellow as requested by Cassie.
Any flowers welcome.
Donations if desired to
Sue Ryder (St Johns Hospice)
can be sent via www.memorygiving.com
Further enquires to
Neville Funeral
Service 48 Roff Avenue,
Bedford MK41 7TE
Telephone 01234359529
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 19, 2020
