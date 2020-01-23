|
Carrington Christine Aged 75 years.
Died peacefully on
14th January 2020
after a long illness, borne
with bravery and positivity.
Beloved wife of Andrew, mother of
Mark and Tim and grandmother of
Orla, Harriet, Charlotte and William.
Funeral service to be held at
St Nicholas Church, Harpenden,
AL5 2TP on Tuesday 4th February
at 11:15am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, for
Sue Ryder Hospice at Home
may be placed in the retiring
collection at Church or sent care of
Alexander Burn Funeral Directors,
22 Church Road, Bishops Cleeve,
Cheltenham, GL52 8LR.
Tel: 01242 673300
Published in Bedford Today on Jan. 23, 2020