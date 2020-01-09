|
|
|
HEWITT (née Potter) Christine Elizabeth Passed away on the
18th December 2019,
aged 65 years.
A much loved wife, mother,
grandmother, daughter and sister,
she will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
10:00 a.m. on Thursday
16th January 2020, at
Bedford Crematorium.
For any enquiries please contact
Neville Funeral Service, Ampthill.
Family flowers only please but
donations, if desired, can be sent
in Christine's memory to Primrose Unit,
Bedford Hospital via
https://www.memorygiving.
com/christinehewitt1
Published in Bedford Today on Jan. 9, 2020