Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neville Funeral Service
The Old Church
Ampthill, Bedfordshire MK45 2NT
01525 406132
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Hewitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Hewitt

Notice Condolences

Christine Hewitt Notice
HEWITT (née Potter) Christine Elizabeth Passed away on the
18th December 2019,
aged 65 years.

A much loved wife, mother,
grandmother, daughter and sister,
she will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.

Funeral service to take place at
10:00 a.m. on Thursday
16th January 2020, at
Bedford Crematorium.

For any enquiries please contact
Neville Funeral Service, Ampthill.

Family flowers only please but
donations, if desired, can be sent
in Christine's memory to Primrose Unit,
Bedford Hospital via
https://www.memorygiving.
com/christinehewitt1
Published in Bedford Today on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neville Funeral Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -