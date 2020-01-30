Home

Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:30
St Theresa's RC Church
Southwick
ROE
(CRIPPS)
Christine Mary
On the 24th January 2020 died peacefully at her home surrounded by members of her family.
She is survived by five children, ten grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren.
Requiem Mass at St Theresa's RC Church, Southwick on Tuesday 4th February 2020 at 10.30am
No Flowers please, however, donation for St Barnabas House (Hospice), Worthing
may be sent to Bungard Funeral Directors, 90 Sackville Road, Hove, BN3 3HE or online at www.bungards.co.u
Published in Bedford Today on Jan. 30, 2020
