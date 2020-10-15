|
STANTON Clifford John Passed away suddenly
and peacefully on
27th September 2020 at Crossways Nursing Home, Renhold.
Much loved husband of Judith (mum) and devoted father of Julie,
a dear brother to his two sisters and three brothers and a friend to Andy.
A private cremation will
take place in Bedford.
No flowers please, but if desired, donations for Clifford's chosen charities may be sent to
Mrs J Day, 148 Putnoe Lane,
Bedford, MK41 8LT.
A thanksgiving service will take place
in the new year, date to be announced.
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 15, 2020