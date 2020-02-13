|
|
|
Concetta Russo
After a long illness, died peacefully at St John's Hospice on 30th January 2020.
Beloved Wife of Pasquale "24" Russo (deceased). Loving Mother to Pina and Donato. Devoted Nonna to Jamie, Laura, Claudia, Alfie and Sam.
Mother in law to Gary and Silvana.
Funeral service to be held at 9.30am
on Thursday 27th February 2020 at
Santa Francesca Cabrini Church,
Woburn Road, Bedford, followed by
interment at Norse Road Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired to Sue Ryder
St Johns Hospice can be sent via
www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals,
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford, MK41 7TE
Telephone 01234 359529.
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 13, 2020