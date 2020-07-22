|
|
|
Springford Constantina 'Connie' On 2nd July 2020,
peacefully at
Priscilla Bacon Lodge aged 83.
Of Bressingham formerly of Ovington, Norfolk; Luton, Bedfordshire
and Horley, Surrey.
Much loved wife of Chris Springford.
She will be greatly missed
by her many friends.
There will be a
private cremation service.
Family flowers only please but donations in memory of Connie for Priscilla Bacon Lodge may be sent
via the Much Loved tribute site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Bedford Today on July 22, 2020