Clarabut & Plumbe
11 Kingsway
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 9BJ
01234 354547
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
12:30
St Mary's Church,
Keysoe
Cyril Brown Notice
Brown Cyril Formerly of Keysoe,
March and Bedford
Passed away peacefully
on 12th February 2020
at Bedford Hospital.
Beloved Husband of Pamela (deceased). Loving Father
and Father-in-Law to Adrian,
Joi, Christopher (deceased),
Denise and David.
Much loved Grandad
and Great Grandad.

Funeral Service to take place
at St Mary's Church, Keysoe
on Thursday 12th March at 12:30pm.
Flowers welcome.
Flowers may be sent c/o
Clarabut & Plumbe Funeral Directors
35 Chiltern Avenue
Putnoe
Bedford
MK41 9EQ
Tel:01234 865872
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 27, 2020
