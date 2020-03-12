|
|
|
Garlick Dale Andrew 1.3.1961 - 1.3.2020
Peacefully
passed away on his 59th birthday, 1st March 2020
at Northwick Park Hospital,
London after a short illness.
Loving husband to Althea,
precious father to Rachel and super grandfather to Nyah and Cassy.
He was loved by all who knew him including uncle Mick and aunt Marion and nephew Lee and by his other aunts and uncles and his extended family
in England and abroad.
He will be sadly missed by all of us.
He leaves us with enriched memories of his life and the wonderful times he spent with us.
A private family cremation
will be held in London.
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 12, 2020