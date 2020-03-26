|
COLE Daphne Barbara
Passed away peacefully
on 13th March 2020.
A much loved mum, mother-in-law, sister, aunt, great-aunt and friend. Funeral service will be held at 2.30pm on Friday 3rd April 2020 at
Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired for CLIC Sargent (cancer charity) may be sent to
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Beds, MK42 8BH. Tel: (01234) 843222 or via
www.abbott-funerals.co.uk
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 26, 2020