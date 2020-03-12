|
DAVID KENNETH BENNETT of Kempston,
formerly of Bromham.
Passed away suddenly on
23rd February 2020 aged 63.
Dearly loved husband to Teresa,
brother-in-law to Tad and Sandra.
Nephew to Ena and
cousin to Colin and Louise.
Funeral to take place at
Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford
on 24 th March 2020 at 10:45am.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for the
East Anglian Air Ambulance Service
may be given via www.memorygiving.com or via donation box at the service.
All enquiries to
Neville Funerals Bedford
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford, MK41 7TE
Tel no: 01234 359 529
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 12, 2020