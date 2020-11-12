|
|
|
GRUMMITT David Richard Of Wootton
Passed away suddenly at home on Thursday 5th November 2020,
aged 54 years.
Special and precious son of
Michael (deceased) and June.
A dear nephew and cousin.
Reunited with his
beloved and devoted Dad.
David will be sadly missed.
Donations in Memory of David
are for Sue Ryder Moggerhanger
and may be made online at
www.Haseldines.co.uk/donations
Haseldine Funeral Services
192 High Street,
Cranfield, MK43 0EN
Tel:01234 757529
Published in Bedford Today on Nov. 12, 2020