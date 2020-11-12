|
JAMES David On Saturday 7th November 2020, peacefully at his nursing home in St Just, West Cornwall, David Lionel, aged 84 years previously of Sharnbrook and, more recently,
of Penzance, Cornwall.
Beloved Husband of Beth,
much loved Father, Grandfather
and Great Grandfather.
A private funeral service will be
held in West Cornwall.
Family flowers only but donations
if so desired for The RNLI (Sennen)
may be sent to Burroughs
and Kearey Funeral Directors,
The Rear of Barwis Terrace, Penzance Cornwall TR18 2AW
Tel. 01736 364062
Published in Bedford Today on Nov. 12, 2020