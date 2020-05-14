|
|
|
Lloyd David Howell Passed away peacefully on
Saturday 2nd May 2020 at
Kimbolton Lodge, Bedford,
aged 83 years.
Beloved husband of Rose (deceased), dearly loved father of Janet and Joanne, and loving grandfather
to his grandchildren.
Funeral to be held at
Bedford Crematorium on
Monday 18th May, close family only.
Family flowers only but donations if desired to The British Red Cross and Alzheimer's Research UK.
Any enquiries to Molyneux Jones Funeral Directors Tel. 01234 363191.
Published in Bedford Today on May 14, 2020