NEW David Passed away on the 11th March 2020.
Funeral service to take place at 10.00am on Friday 3rd April 2020 at Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford.
No black clothing. Bright colours, football shirts welcome. Family flowers only please but donations if desired for Sands may be sent to A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors, 150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Beds, MK42 8BH.
Tel: (01234) 843222.
The saddest thing in life to bear is to want someone and he's not there.
We miss you more than you will
ever know and from our hearts
we loved you so.
Love always Moya, Jess and Mum xxx
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 26, 2020