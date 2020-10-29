|
|
|
Dotchin Denise
Caroline Passed away at
Sue Ryder St John's Hospice
Moggerhanger on 18th October 2020, aged 77.
Forever in our hearts and prayers.
Will be sadly missed by her family, friends and all who knew her.
Dearly loved and loving wife of Robert. Devoted mother to Yvonne and Stephen.
Much loved grandmother to Beccy, James, Niamh, and Ruby.
Family flowers only but no lilies.
Donations to Sue Ryder St John's Hospice via www.denisedotchin.muchloved.com.
Further enquiries to Bedford Funeralcare 80 Ampthill Rd, Bedford MK42 9HP
01234 345045
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 29, 2020