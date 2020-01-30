|
|
|
Shipp Dennis George On 15 January 2020, peacefully in his sleep at New Meppershall Care Home aged 84 years.
Beloved father of Kevin and Jason. Grandfather of Victoria and Joshua.
Funeral service at 11.30 a.m. on Wednesday 12 February 2020 at
St Peter and St Paul's Church, Flitwick followed by interment.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for Diabetes UK via www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries :
Neville Funeral Service,
The Old Church, Flitwick Road, Ampthill MK42 2NT Tel 01525 406132
Published in Bedford Today on Jan. 30, 2020