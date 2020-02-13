Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
14:30
Bedford Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Wilde
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Wilde

Notice Condolences

Dennis Wilde Notice
Wilde Dennis Peacefully on
27th January 2020 aged 86 years at Bedford Hospital.
Loving Dad to Alan and Jacky,
Grandad to Terry, Stevie, David and Anne-Marie and Gramps to
Poppy, Oliver and Florence.
Funeral service takes place at 2.30pm on Tuesday 25th February 2020
at Bedford Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
East Anglian Air Ambulance
or RNLI and may be sent via www.memorygiving.com.
All enquiries to
Neville Funerals Bedford,
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford, MK41 7TE.
Tel no: 01234 359 529
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -