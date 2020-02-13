|
Wilde Dennis Peacefully on
27th January 2020 aged 86 years at Bedford Hospital.
Loving Dad to Alan and Jacky,
Grandad to Terry, Stevie, David and Anne-Marie and Gramps to
Poppy, Oliver and Florence.
Funeral service takes place at 2.30pm on Tuesday 25th February 2020
at Bedford Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
East Anglian Air Ambulance
or RNLI and may be sent via www.memorygiving.com.
All enquiries to
Neville Funerals Bedford,
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford, MK41 7TE.
Tel no: 01234 359 529
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 13, 2020