A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors
150 Bedford Road
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 8BH
01234 843222
HOINCA Diane Susan 3.4.58 - 3.8.20
Suddenly at home aged 62 years.

Loving wife to Colin and devoted mum to Trevor and Simon.
Cherished by her sisters Debbie
and Karen and brothers Terry,
Ian and Richard. Treasured aunt
and great-aunt to her many
nieces and nephews.
She will be greatly missed by her
family and many friends.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired for the
British Heart Foundation may
be sent to A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors, 150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Beds, MK42 8BH
or via www.abbott-funerals.co.uk
Any enquiries call (01234) 843222.
Published in Bedford Today on Aug. 27, 2020
