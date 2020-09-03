|
|
|
Stojkovic Dimtrija
Mito Suddenly passed away at home
27th August 2020
Aged 71 years
Devoted husband to Maria
Loving father to George and Jelena
Doting grand father to
Jordan, Mina and Dan
Deeply missed by all his
family and friends
Graveside service to be held at
Norse Road Cemetery on
Friday 11th September
1pm
Restricted to close family only
Family flowers only please
Funeral service entrusted to
Clarabut and Plumbe Funeral Directors
11 Kingsway
Bedford
MK42 9BJ
Tel; 01234 354547
Published in Bedford Today on Sept. 3, 2020