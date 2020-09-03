Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clarabut & Plumbe
11 Kingsway
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 9BJ
01234 354547
Resources
More Obituaries for Dimtrija Stojkovic
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dimtrija Stojkovic

Notice Condolences

Dimtrija Stojkovic Notice
Stojkovic Dimtrija
Mito Suddenly passed away at home
27th August 2020
Aged 71 years
Devoted husband to Maria
Loving father to George and Jelena
Doting grand father to
Jordan, Mina and Dan
Deeply missed by all his
family and friends
Graveside service to be held at
Norse Road Cemetery on
Friday 11th September
1pm
Restricted to close family only
Family flowers only please
Funeral service entrusted to
Clarabut and Plumbe Funeral Directors
11 Kingsway
Bedford
MK42 9BJ
Tel; 01234 354547
Published in Bedford Today on Sept. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -