|
|
|
De Rosa Domenico Sadly passed away on 19th June 2020
Aged 65
A devoted and much loved Husband to Cathy.
A much loved Dad and Father-in-law to
Mario, Rosanna and Russell.
Idolised Nonno to Leo and Alex.
Cherised Brother to Maria,
as well as a loved Brother-in-law
and Uncle.
Missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
Norse Road Crematorium Chapel
Bedford on
Tuesday 14th July 2020
at 12.15pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired made payable to
Lupus UK
may be sent c/o
Clarabut and Plumbe Funeral Directors
11 Kingsway
Bedford
MK42 9BJ
Tel: 01234 354547
Published in Bedford Today on July 9, 2020