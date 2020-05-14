|
COOPER Doreen Elizabeth On 3rd May, 2020, aged 90 years, formerly of Willington, Bedford.
Beloved wife of the late
Robert John Cooper,
loving mother to Diane (deceased).
A private family funeral service
will be held in due course.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired,
in Doreen's memory to
Bedford Hospital Charities Primrose Fund and Sue Ryder Hospice, Moggerhanger can be made to the
charities direct.
Further enquiries to
Neville Funeral Service,
24 Clifton Road, Shefford, SG17 5AE. Telephone: 01462 813258
Published in Bedford Today on May 14, 2020