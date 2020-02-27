|
Scutchings Doris Kathleen Suddenly on Tuesday 18th February 2020 at Bedford Hospital South Wing, Doris Kathleen Scutchings, aged 100 years, of Bedford Charterhouse and previously Gordon Colling House.
Beloved Wife of the late Sid Scutchings and devoted Mother of Wendy and
Brenda and Mother-in-Law of Tony
and Dick. Dear Grandmother of Paul,
Justin, Helen and Andrew and
Great Grandmother of Aaron,
Phoenix and Sebbie.
Funeral at Bedford Crematorium on Wednesday 11th March 2020 at 2.30pm
All welcome - Family flowers only.
Donations if desired to Bedford Hospital Charity and Friends
C/O Molyneux Jones
Family Funeral Directors
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 27, 2020