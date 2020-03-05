Home

Harris Dorothy (Dolly)
(nee Cain)

Of Marston Moreteyne, aged 94.
Sadly passed away on
23rd February 2020.
Beloved wife of the late Ron Harris.
She was dearly loved by her five
children, ten grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren.
She was also a great friend to many and will be sorely missed.
The funeral will be held at
St Mary's Church, Marston on
Tuesday 17th March 2020 at 2:30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in Dorothy's memory can be made to
Dementia UK via Abbott Funeral Directors, 150 Bedford Road, Kempston, MK42 ABH.
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 5, 2020
