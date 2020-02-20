Home

Clarabut & Plumbe
11 Kingsway
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 9BJ
01234 354547
Dorothy Hewitt

Hewitt Dorothy Jean Sadly passed away on 12th January 2020,
aged 87 years.
Devoted Wife to George (deceased)
Adored and much loved Mum to
Terry, Diane, Ian, Debbie,
Richard and Karen
Dearest Mother-in-law.
Loving Nan to 15 Grandchildren
and 17 Great Grandchildren.

Much loved and sadly missed by her family and all who knew her.

Service to be held at
Norse Road Cemetery Chapel,
Bedford on
Monday 2nd March 2020
at 11.30am,
followed by burial in
Norse Road Cemetery.

Flowers welcome or
donations if desired in memory
of Dorothy,
made payable to
Dementia UK
may be sent c/o
Clarabut and Plumbe Funeral Directors
11 Kingsway
Bedford
MK42 9BJ
Tel: 01234 354547
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 20, 2020
