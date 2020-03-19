Home

TORY Dorothy Sadly passed away on
8th March 2020, aged 90 years.
Beloved wife to the late Bob Tory,
much loved mum to
Terence, Kevin and Sally and
a treasured nan and great-nan.
Funeral service to be held at
11.30am on Tuesday 31st March 2020
at Norse Road Crematorium,
Bedford. No flowers please
but donations, if desired, for the
Royal British Legion or Dementia UK
may be sent to
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston,
Beds, MK42 8BH. Tel: (01234) 843222.
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 19, 2020
