|
|
|
Dimmick Edith May
(Edie) Passed away peacefully, suddenly at home,
on 27th December 2019 aged 98 years.
Wife of the late George, Mother to
Alan, Mother-in-Law to Sylvia,
Grandmother (Gran) to Paul & Ian.
Will be missed by all family and friends.
Funeral Service to take place at Norse
Road Crematorium Chapel Bedford on
Monday 27th January 2020 at 3.15pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, made payable to:
MIND
may be sent c/o
Clarabut & Plumbe Funeral Directors
35 Chiltern Avenue
Putnoe
Bedford
MK41 9EQ
Tel: 01234 865872
Published in Bedford Today on Jan. 9, 2020