Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clarabut & Plumbe
11 Kingsway
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 9BJ
01234 354547
Resources
More Obituaries for Edith Dimmick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edith Dimmick

Notice Condolences

Edith Dimmick Notice
Dimmick Edith May
(Edie) Passed away peacefully, suddenly at home,
on 27th December 2019 aged 98 years.
Wife of the late George, Mother to
Alan, Mother-in-Law to Sylvia,
Grandmother (Gran) to Paul & Ian.
Will be missed by all family and friends.
Funeral Service to take place at Norse
Road Crematorium Chapel Bedford on
Monday 27th January 2020 at 3.15pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, made payable to:
MIND
may be sent c/o
Clarabut & Plumbe Funeral Directors
35 Chiltern Avenue
Putnoe
Bedford
MK41 9EQ
Tel: 01234 865872
Published in Bedford Today on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -