Edith Woodward

Edith Woodward Notice
Woodward Edith Eileen Of Clophill passed way peacefully
on 7th December, 2019,
aged 85 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Colin Woodward, loving mum, nan
and great gran.
Funeral service takes place at 10.45am on Monday 13th January at
Bedford Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Cancer Research UK
may be sent via www.memorygiving.com/
edithwoodward.
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals, Shefford.
Telephone 01462 813258
Published in Bedford Today on Jan. 2, 2020
