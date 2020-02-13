|
|
|
Edward Reid (Eddie)
Passed away peacefully on
Sunday 19th of January 2020.
Dearly beloved husband of Mildred, loving father of Ian and Jacque, brother to Daphne, Max, Gloria and Lyn (deceased), and a truly loved Grandad to Jade, Curtis, Cory and Kennedy.
Funeral service to take place at 12:30pm on Thursday
27th of February 2020
at All Nations Church, Bedford.
Family flowers only please.
For further enquiries to
Neville Funeral Service, Bedford.
Tel: 01234 359529
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 13, 2020