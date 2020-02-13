|
LACK Eileen Aged 89 years.
Passed away peacefully surrounded
by her family on 28th January 2020.
A much loved mum to Brenda, Paul, Pauline, Lynda and Caroline. nan and Great Nan, and sister to Stan.
Funeral service will be held at
Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford on
Monday 2nd March 2020 at 12.15pm.
Family flowers or donations if desired for Cancer Research UK and St Johns Moggerhanger may be made via www.memorygiving.com.
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals, 48 Roff Avenue, Bedford, MK41 7TE.
Tel: (01234) 359529.
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 13, 2020