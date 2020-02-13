Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Lack
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen Lack

Notice Condolences

Eileen Lack Notice
LACK Eileen Aged 89 years.
Passed away peacefully surrounded
by her family on 28th January 2020.
A much loved mum to Brenda, Paul, Pauline, Lynda and Caroline. nan and Great Nan, and sister to Stan.
Funeral service will be held at
Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford on
Monday 2nd March 2020 at 12.15pm.
Family flowers or donations if desired for Cancer Research UK and St Johns Moggerhanger may be made via www.memorygiving.com.
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals, 48 Roff Avenue, Bedford, MK41 7TE.
Tel: (01234) 359529.
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -