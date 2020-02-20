Home

Neville Funeral Service
The Old Church
Ampthill, Bedfordshire MK45 2NT
01525 406132
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
10:45
Norse Road Crematorium
Bedford
View Map
Eileen Lennon Notice
LENNON Eileen
(Doris) Of Ampthill, passed away peacefully at
home on 31st January, aged 90 years.
Beloved wife of Thomas (deceased)
and loving mum of David
(sadly deceased).
Funeral Service to be held at Norse
Road Crematorium, Bedford on
Tuesday 3rd March 2020 at 10.45am.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for Battersea
Cats & Dogs Home may be made via
www.memorygiving.com/eileenlennon
or alternatively placed in the
collection box on the day.
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals,
Ampthill. Tel: 01525 406132.
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 20, 2020
