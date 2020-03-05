Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clarabut & Plumbe
11 Kingsway
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 9BJ
01234 354547
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen May
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen May

Notice Condolences

Eileen May Notice
May Eileen Betsy Passed away suddenly
on 16th February 2020
Aged 94 years
Beloved Wife of the late John
Loving Mother to the late Douglas
Much loved Grandmother to
George, James and Victoria
Eileen had many friends and
will be greatly missed
by all who knew and loved her.

For funeral service details
please contact
Georgina Bill on
Tel: 07743159260

By Eileen's request no sombre clothes,
Family flowers only please
Donations if desired made payable to
Cancer Research UK
may be sent c/o
Clarabut and Plumbe Funeral Directors
11 Kingsway
Bedford
MK42 9BJ
Tel: 01234 354547
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -