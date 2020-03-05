|
|
|
May Eileen Betsy Passed away suddenly
on 16th February 2020
Aged 94 years
Beloved Wife of the late John
Loving Mother to the late Douglas
Much loved Grandmother to
George, James and Victoria
Eileen had many friends and
will be greatly missed
by all who knew and loved her.
For funeral service details
please contact
Georgina Bill on
Tel: 07743159260
By Eileen's request no sombre clothes,
Family flowers only please
Donations if desired made payable to
Cancer Research UK
may be sent c/o
Clarabut and Plumbe Funeral Directors
11 Kingsway
Bedford
MK42 9BJ
Tel: 01234 354547
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 5, 2020