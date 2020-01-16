|
MURRAY Eileen of Marston Moretaine, passed away peacefully on
31st December 2019
aged 77 years.
Dearly loved mum to
Gary, Chub and Tony,
mother-in-law to Helen and Kerry
and a dear nan to Jason, Stevie, Lewis, Harry, Bethany and Kai and great grandmother to Oscar and Lala.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral Service will be held at
Bedford Crematorium on
Friday 31st January at 10.45am.
Family flowers only.
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals, Ampthill.
Tel: 01525 406132.
Published in Bedford Today on Jan. 16, 2020