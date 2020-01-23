|
|
|
Fryer Eleanor (Ellie)
(previously Goad, Sale)
(née Thomas) Passed away on 10th January 2020 in Bedford Hospital after a short illness.
Ellie will be remembered for her choirs and orchestras as Head of Music at Ashton Middle School, Dunstable and her later years at Woodland Middle School, Flitwick, until her retirement due to ill health.
She will be fondly remembered by staff and pupils, and also members of Pulloxhill Players in the 1980s for her sparkling personality and humour.
She leaves behind her beloved husband, Ken, daughter Ceri
and three grandchildren.
Funeral Service will be held on
Monday 27th January, 3.00pm at
North Hertfordshire Memorial Park & Crematorium, Holwell.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for the British Lung Foundation may be made via www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals, Ampthill. Tel: 01525 406132.
Published in Bedford Today on Jan. 23, 2020