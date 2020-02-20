|
|
|
Griffiths Eleanor May Of Ampthill, passed away at home on 2nd February 2020,
aged 93 years.
Reunited with her beloved Husband, Neville. Mum to Carolyn, Nan to Matthew, Anna, Jacqui & Tom.
Great Nan to Xander, Mia, Jackson & Amelia. Remembered with much love, you will be missed by us all.
A private Funeral Service will be held at St. Andrew's Parish Church, Ampthill on Monday 2nd March at 2.00pm. Family flowers only.
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals, Ampthill. Tel: 01525 406132.
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 20, 2020