Neville Funeral Service
The Old Church
Ampthill, Bedfordshire MK45 2NT
01525 406132
Eleanor Griffiths

Eleanor Griffiths Notice
Griffiths Eleanor May Of Ampthill, passed away at home on 2nd February 2020,
aged 93 years.
Reunited with her beloved Husband, Neville. Mum to Carolyn, Nan to Matthew, Anna, Jacqui & Tom.
Great Nan to Xander, Mia, Jackson & Amelia. Remembered with much love, you will be missed by us all.
A private Funeral Service will be held at St. Andrew's Parish Church, Ampthill on Monday 2nd March at 2.00pm. Family flowers only.
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals, Ampthill. Tel: 01525 406132.
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 20, 2020
