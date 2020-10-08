|
|
|
WHITE ELIZABETH MATILDA Of Flitwick.
Passed away peacefully
on 22nd September 2020,
aged 87 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late
Clifford White and loving mum to Linda.
She will be greatly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday 14th October 2020.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired for
Flitwick Parish Church
may be made via
www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals,
Ampthill.
Tel: 01525 406132.
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 8, 2020