Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neville Funeral Service
The Old Church
Ampthill, Bedfordshire MK45 2NT
01525 406132
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth White

Notice Condolences

Elizabeth White Notice
WHITE ELIZABETH MATILDA Of Flitwick.
Passed away peacefully
on 22nd September 2020,
aged 87 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late
Clifford White and loving mum to Linda.
She will be greatly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday 14th October 2020.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired for
Flitwick Parish Church
may be made via
www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals,
Ampthill.
Tel: 01525 406132.
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neville Funeral Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -